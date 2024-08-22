Ciudad Juarez.- A total of 1,218 people who come of age this year have gone to register for the National Military Service, reported the Director of Government, Oscar Murillo. For military service, people who were born between January 1 and December 31, 2006 and before, with a maximum age of 39 years, can register at the Municipal Recruitment Board. The documents can be delivered at the Local Recruitment Board, located on Chihuahua Street, almost on the corner with Porfirio Díaz, in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood. The requirements are black and white photos without retouching on matte paper, proof of address and proof of the last level of education; for adults: copy of the voter ID and birth certificate in original and copy. To improve the flow of those seeking to perform their Military Service, another document reception location was opened at Citizen Attention of the Southeast, located on Porvenir Avenue and Amado Nervo, in the Zaragoza neighborhood, where documents are received from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. From August 2 to October 11, documents will be received. For more information, applicants can call (656) 737-0847, or on the WhatsApp application at (656) 594-0389.