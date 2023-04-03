The Fujairah Charity Association reported that 1,214 volunteers are participating in the distribution of 10,000 fasting meals daily across 22 sites and 11 community councils, as part of the “Your Goodness is a Blessing” campaign, noting that the participation of volunteers has a major role in the success and continuity of the campaign.

She pointed out that volunteers are also present at seven traffic lights, and at the entrances to the Emirate of Fujairah and other regions, to distribute 1,000 “breaking the fast” meals during the 10 days of Ramadan, which aims to break the fasting of individuals until they reach their destinations. The Director General of the Association, Youssef Al-Marshoudi, stated that since his administration launched the link dedicated to volunteering for individuals and institutions, the number of volunteers began to increase, which had a major role in achieving the goals of charitable campaigns implemented by the Association on all social occasions or during the month of Ramadan, appreciating the role The volunteers distribute more than 100,000 meals daily. He added that the association aims to enhance the culture of volunteering in the family, instill the concept of volunteering and love of goodness in the hearts of young people, and motivate them through charitable and humanitarian activities and initiatives that encourage personal growth and develop a sense of responsibility, indicating that the association seeks to provide an ideal and effective environment for volunteer work through The online volunteering platform that allows easy participation in the volunteer work program “Our Volunteering is Growth and Belonging” for all members of society from the age of 18 years and over. He stressed that volunteering is an essential pillar in building society and spreading social cohesion among its members, since volunteering contributes to building the personality of young people, acquiring them different skills, and increasing their belonging to their country and society, in addition to investing the holy month in charitable work.