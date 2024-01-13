Smart Police Stations (SPS) across the Emirate of Dubai witnessed an increase in the number of transactions during the year 2023 compared to the year 2022, by 13%, as they recorded 121,986 transactions last year compared to 107,719 transactions in 2022.

Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanem, Director of the General Department of Logistical Support, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Station Projects at Dubai Police, confirmed that citizens, residents and visitors have benefited from 46 services provided by smart police stations in the criminal, traffic, community, permits and other aspects by providing services on their own and 24 hours a day. hour.

He pointed out that these results achieved by smart police stations confirm Dubai Police’s keenness to translate the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” regarding digital transformation, praising the interest of citizens, residents and visitors in using smart services in a manner that It achieves the strategic goal of Dubai Police in providing services in an easy and smooth manner to the community.

He noted that smart police stations constitute one aspect of smart progress that reflects the efforts of Dubai Police in implementing its plan aimed at completely transforming into smart police stations that operate 24 hours a day to provide smart services without human intervention.