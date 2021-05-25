River Plate turns 120 this May 25 and, to celebrate its anniversary, shared a emotional video for all the club’s fans to enjoy.

The images and videos of Historic matches, unforgettable footballers and iconic goals They follow each other while Marcelo Gallardo weaves together the moving story. At times it is a voice-over, while at others the Doll appears before the camera to take center stage.

“Many years ago, in this place, I knew greatness, and I knew that it was much more than being great, because greatness is not at the end of the road, greatness is the way“, says the technical director of the Núñez club, while touring the Monumental, which this Tuesday will be the scene of the confrontation against Fluminense, in search of qualification for the second round of the Copa Libertadores.

While Alberto Alonso -in black and white- steps on the ball in a classic against Boca Juniors and improvises a cue, he hears in the background: “Here they taught me that the ball he hides it inside the court, and not outside. That football is only one subject, and that the best training is the one that helps you to stand up well in life. “

“Here The Machine was seen to surpass the man. Here we saw preaching by example. Here we understood why Labruna and tribune end the same, “adds Gallardo, in a succession of videos in which Amedeo Carrizo is seen, among other references.

While the Chilean Hernán Crespo is shown against Sporting Cristal, the Millionaire’s DT affirms that there he learned “that you can touch the sky with your feet“, and argues that” if you stumble big you get up giant “, while Marcelo Barovero saves the penalty from Emmanuel Gigliotti in the 2014 South American Cup.

“That to enter history you have to throw down walls, and that you can win even losing,” he says, while videos of the Superclásico in Madrid, for the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, and the defeat in the semifinal against Palmeiras in the 2020 edition.

On the closing, dozens of photos of the main ones pass one after the other club emblems: from Adolfo Pedernera and Omar Sívori, through Enzo Francescoli, Ramón Ángel Díaz and Ariel Ortega, to Franco Armani, Enzo Pérez and Leonardo Ponzio, among others.

“Here I learned that shields were born to protect people, and people to protect shields. In this place, many years ago, we learned to live and play with greatness“, ends the Doll.

120th anniversary event

To celebrate its 120th birthday, River Plate organized a live event, which was broadcast through the club’s official YouTube account.

Germán Paoloski and Agostina Scalise hosted the program, while the club’s president, Rodolfo D’Onofrio, and the sports manager, Enzo Francéscoli, were present and spoke with some former club footballers during the almost two hours the duration of the transmission.

In that sense, an interview with Gonzalo Martínez, who is recovering from an injury at Al-Nassr of the Saudi Professional League, stood out. Beto Alonso also spoke live.

In addition, there was room for several messages engraved with emblems of the institution, current footballers and even celebrities from other fields.

DB