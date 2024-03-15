Yesterday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the success of its supervisory system in controlling 1,202 private companies that employed 1,963 citizens and were found to have violated Emiratisation decisions by attempting to circumvent Emiratisation targets and fictitious Emiratisation, from mid-2022 until March 14, 2024.

The Ministry stated, in a publication broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, that the total number of national cadres working in the private sector exceeded 95,000 male and female citizens, noting that the total number of companies committed to employing citizens within the nationalization goals exceeded 20,000 private establishments.

The Ministry confirmed that it will deal firmly with negative practices aimed at evading the fulfillment of Emiratisation obligations in accordance with the law, calling on the public to report negative practices that conflict with Emiratisation policies and decisions by contacting the call center at (600590000), or through the Ministry’s smart application and website. .

The Ministry stated that a number of legal measures are being taken against individual beneficiaries, most notably stopping benefit from the “Nafis” program and recovering previous financial benefits.

The Ministry has identified a number of violations and administrative penalties related to the initiatives and programs of the UAE Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFES), and the fines imposed for each violation, including “the facility circumventing Emiratisation targets by reducing the numbers or amending the classification of its workers with the aim of fraud or any other form of fraud proven by it.” Ministry,” and is punished the first time by imposing an administrative fine of 100 thousand dirhams, and the second time 300 thousand dirhams, and the fine reaches half a million dirhams when committed for the third time or more.

The list of violations also includes “the facility carrying out fictitious Emiratisation in violation of any of the Emiratisation decisions, Nafs initiatives and programs”, and it will be fined 20,000 dirhams for each case of a fictitious Emiratisation employee the first time, rising to 50,000 dirhams for each case of a fictitious Emiratisation employee the second time, and it becomes 100 thousand dirhams for each case of a fictitious Emiratisation employee for the third time or more, while the fourth violation relates to “submitting incorrect documents or data to obtain services or benefits related to (Nafis).” The violating establishment will be fined an amount of 20 thousand dirhams for For each case the first time, it rises to 50,000 dirhams for each case the second time, while it reaches 100,000 dirhams for each case the third time or more.

The violations also included “invalidity of the required documents or failure to renew them within the prescribed time period,” and the establishment will be fined 2,000 dirhams for each month, with a maximum of 5,000 dirhams, as well as “the establishment’s failure to take the prescribed procedures in accordance with Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding regulating labor relations and its amendments.” And its executive regulations and the implementing decisions, in the event that the beneficiary does not join the work after issuing the work permit and the facility obtains support from the Council, or if the beneficiary does not regularly work for the facility after joining or the beneficiary stops working and the facility does not notify the Council, an administrative fine will be imposed. 20 thousand dirhams for each citizen.

The violations also included “the facility terminating the beneficiary’s service and reassigning him to the same facility in order to obtain support from the Council,” whereby an administrative fine of 20,000 dirhams was imposed on it for each employee’s case the first time, rising to 50,000 dirhams for each employee’s case in the first instance. The second time, up to 100 thousand dirhams for each employee case in the third and subsequent times, as well as the violation of “the establishment’s failure to report any change occurring in the terms of use without a reason accepted by the Council,” as an administrative fine of 20 thousand dirhams is imposed for each case after Notifying the Council of the violation being proven.

