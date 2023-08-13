More than 12 thousand master classes will be held during the Moscow Urban Forum (MUF) at the sites of the city program “My District”. This was reported in the city hall.

They noted that a special creative program had been prepared for children. For example, in Luzhniki, under the guidance of real sculptors, master class participants can learn how to make animal figurines. Also, children will be introduced to the profession of a restorer in a playful way: they will master the techniques of careful restoration of antique furniture, fragile ceramics, replicas of paintings and old books.

In addition, these days Luzhniki hosts workshops on sculpting from sculptural plasticine: you can make, for example, a miniature VDNKh arch or a Soviet skyscraper. There are also classes in mosaics, in creating animated films and in oratory.

For those who are fond of the automotive industry, experienced workshops will open again on the site by the City Day, where children will be taught how to diagnose, talk about the details of domestic cars and motorcycles, and then help paint them using the airbrush method.

The Moscow Urban Forum takes place at the largest venues in the capital: Zaryadye Park, the Luzhniki Olympic Complex, the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall and Gostiny Dvor. Here you can learn about the main achievements of the city in various fields. Local markets and fashion spaces are also organized for visitors, a concert program has been prepared, interactive installations and art objects have been installed. The MUF will last until September 10.

In 2018, Moscow launched the large-scale My District program aimed at creating a quality environment throughout the capital. This includes a set of works that should provide each district with convenient transport, modern libraries and cultural centers, clinics and schools, comfortable places for recreation and sports. Each direction of the program takes into account the needs and wishes of residents.