When Mohammed Syed bought his 3,600-square-foot (335-meter) home in Pinecrest, Miami-Dade County, Florida, in 2017, he didn’t realize it was located in a flood zone. Until then he had lived 10 minutes from his new residence and had never considered whether the height of the land on which he sat was lower or higher than sea level. Before long, he came face to face with reality. The mortgage required him to take out a flood insurance policy. “Now I have to pay $4,000 a year in insurance for that,” Syed laments. The problem is that he adds two others to that policy: the one derived from the risk of wind damage and the general one for the house, which raised his home insurance budget last year to $16,000. That amount is double what he paid when he bought the home, but less than what he will pay this year. This week he received notification that the general insurance premium increased from $6,791 to $8,198. “Insurance is so out of control that people are leaving,” he says.

Real estate insurance prices have skyrocketed in recent years in Florida, above the rest of the country, causing a crisis that affects homeowners and insurers. Average premiums reached $10,996 in 2023, according to Insurify data, compared to an average of $918 nationwide. For this year they anticipate an increase of 7%, to $11,759. Since 2021, insurance has become more expensive by more than 100%.

The crisis of recent years has caused more than a dozen insurers to declare themselves insolvent since 2019, several to have voluntarily left the State and those still operating to refuse to insure many properties due to the high risk involved in their location.

“It is difficult to calculate the risk and insurers accumulate years of losses. It has to do with the increase in population. “More people are building homes in high-risk areas now, which means you’re more exposed once a disaster hits,” says Latisha Nixon-Jones, associate professor at Jacksonville University of Law.

Climate change

Florida is a peninsula surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico and more than half of the hurricanes that have made landfall in the United States do so in this State. Climate change and warming oceans have made the situation worse and the likelihood of natural disasters has increased. The forecast for this season is for there to be 23 severe tropical storms, 11 hurricanes and five of them of great intensity. The introduction to the season came last week, when flooding was recorded in several areas of Miami due to the heavy rains recorded, which are expected to continue in the coming days.

Last year the area did not suffer major damage, only a hurricane, Italymade landfall in Florida, but if we go back to the previous one, the hurricane Ian left a $60 billion trail of destruction, second only to the hurricane Katrinawhose damages exceeded 100,000 current dollars.

A large portion of Florida is below sea level, meaning large areas of the state are exposed to flooding. Homeowners in those areas, like Syed, have to take out additional insurance to cover flooding and, in addition to the high price, they face the problem that no insurer wants to take on the risk.

According to a Redfin survey conducted in February, 11.9% of respondents who plan to move out of state cite the cost of insurance as one of the reasons. And there are cases in which the price of the premium exceeds the monthly mortgage payment. Additionally, more than a quarter of respondents said they fear their insurer will stop providing coverage.

This is the case of Syed, his policy has been canceled several times. The last one was last year. “The inspection found some loose tiles and they canceled my policy. They could have been fixed, but they are very strict with damage to the roof,” he explains.

One of the reasons why insurers have fled Florida or stopped insuring certain clients is the number of lawsuits they have had to face. “We are seeing more than 100,000 property lawsuits a year in Florida, more than 80% of the total in the entire United States. It is obviously a disproportionate level and there was also a lot of fraud,” explains Mark Friedlander, director of the Insurance Information Institute.

New legislation

With the aim of addressing this problem, Florida legislators approved a new regulation in December 2022 that, among other measures, prevents third parties, not the owners, from filing lawsuits. “Unfortunately, some unscrupulous contractors were taking advantage of the situation and replacing roofs that did not need replacing or were not damaged by the storms,” explains Friedlander.

The legal changes provide more security to companies and Friedlander assures that 10 insurers will not increase their prices this year and that nine firms will enter the market this year, although he recognizes that it is still a volatile market and the fruits of the new legislation will take time to arrive. .

According to Nixon-Jones, the market crisis comes not so much from fraud, but from unpredictability. “Insurers know that there can be disasters. However, it is difficult for them to calculate the risks and when they happen, they are greater than they thought, so they see their benefits reduced,” she explains.

The problem for homeowners comes when they cannot find an insurer willing to offer them a policy, which frequently happens in flood zones. In that case they turn to Citizens, which is the insurer backed by public funds from the Florida Government, which covers properties that no private company wants to insure. To enter it, it is necessary to prove that there are no more options available and 1.2 million customers have already proven this. One of them is Syed, who turned to Citizens for one of his policies once it was canceled by his insurer.

Florida tried to reduce the number of people Citizens insures, but what has happened is the opposite. The state company receives 5,000 new policyholders every week. “Many clients still face high insurance bills, renewal bills, or problems finding coverage in the private market,” Friedlander admits.

The cost of insurance has become such a problem that many homeowners have preferred to cancel their mortgage and finish paying off their house so as not to have to comply with the obligation to take out insurance. A luxury that is obviously only available to a few.