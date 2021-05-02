The surprising archaeological find was made in an underground cave in the north of the Yucatan peninsula, in Mexico. There they discovered printed 137 handprints over 1,200 years old that link to ancient Mayan rituals.

Traces go back to the end of Classic period of the Maya, when most of its cities, located in the south of the region that is currently Mexico and Central America, they were going through a prosperous period.

The archaeologist Sergio Grosjean explored the cave located 10 meters deep from a large ceiba tree, a sacred tree for various pre-Hispanic cultures because it is believed that it supports the sky with its branches and weaves with its roots the “Xibalbá”, as the Mayan underworld is known.

The footprints are linked to a Mayan initiation ritual that symbolized the transition from childhood to puberty. Reuters video capture

According to those he explains to Reuters, due to their size, the impressions were made by boys during an initiation ritual that symbolized the transition from childhood to puberty.

According to the specialist, the little ones printed their hands on the walls in black color, which meant death, although this act did not represent or imply in itself that they were going to perish.

Archaeologist Sergio Grosjean explored the Yucatán cave and studied the findings. Reuters video capture

Grosjean tells during an interview that it symbolized a death from the point of view of ritual. Later, the minors also printed their hands in red, a reference to war or life, play RT.

More Findings

Not only black and red footprints found in the underground cave of Yucatan. They also found other objects, such as a carved face and six reliefs with paintings dating from between 800 AD and 1,000 AD

This is precisely the period when a great drought hit the region. For that reason, they claim, it could have contributed to the sudden abandonment of the main cities of the Mayan culture.

In addition to the footprints, they found some objects. Reuters video capture

Mayan culture

The Mayans were a civilization Mesoamerican of Mexico, in the states of Yucatán, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Chiapas and Tabasco.

But also from Guatemala, Belize and the western part of Honduras and El Salvador, covering more than 300,000 square kilometers, which reveals its importance.

For more than two millennia he excelled in a myriad of sociocultural aspects, with one of the few fully developed writing systems in the pre-Columbian American continent.

Tikal is one of the largest archaeological sites and urban centers of the pre-Columbian Mayan civilization.

Also for its art, architecture, its mythology and its remarkable numbering systems, as well as in astronomy and mathematics.