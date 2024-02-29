The Director of the Fujairah Statistics Center, Dr. Ibrahim Saad, stated that the center is conducting a survey of 1,200 household samples, including citizen, resident and collective families at the emirate level, with the aim of providing a comprehensive set of data and indicators related to the lifestyle of families from economic and social perspectives, in addition to studying living conditions. Their levels, and seasonal changes that affect household income and spending throughout the entire year.

He stressed that 20 employees are conducting the survey, including 15 male and female researchers, and five supervisors, as this survey is an important tool for understanding the conditions and needs of families at the emirate level, and helps in better directing social and economic policies and programs by analyzing the data that the survey will provide. It also enables officials and decision makers. By identifying the problems and challenges facing families, and working to find effective solutions to them.

Saad added that the Household Income and Expenditure Survey, which lasts for a full year, will contribute to providing data to be used in building various economic indicators, calculating the average spending and annual income of families and individuals, linking these averages to various social, demographic and geographic variables, providing data to calculate various poverty indicators, and providing data. About the numbers for preparing the nutritional balance related to the individual’s calorie consumption.

He stated that the data of the Household Income and Expenditure Survey provide the necessary indicators to assess the standard of living of families and individuals by knowing the characteristics of the dwelling in which the family resides, the durable goods available to them, the families’ expenditures on various expenditure items, and identifying the activities of the unorganized sector such as agricultural activity within the family sector. Self-production outside establishments and its importance to the national economy.

Saad pointed out that all household data obtained through the survey will be kept strictly confidential, as it will be used to enable policy-making and help decision-makers reach a better understanding of the needs and challenges of families in Fujairah, and make the right and effective decisions, to achieve sustainable development, and enhance the quality of… Life for citizens and residents of the emirate.

The Fujairah Statistics Center called on all families to participate and cooperate positively in the Household Income and Expenditure Survey, in order to achieve the strategic objectives that include supporting the formulation of development policies in various fields in the emirate, stressing the importance of modern and accurate data that the survey will provide, as this data is essential to help in strategic planning. And improving the level of well-being of society in the emirate. The center also highlights the role of wise leadership in enhancing these efforts, and achieving the set goals, to enhance well-being and development in the Emirate of Fujairah.