The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi announced that more than 1,200 male and female citizens have joined the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, six months after the department set Emiratization targets in the sector, to provide new job opportunities for national cadres.

This contributed to an increase in national cadres working in the sector by 12% on an annual basis, and Abu Dhabi achieved remarkable progress in its goals set for the rates of absorption of university citizens.

The head of the department, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, said: “This achievement reflects our continuing efforts to achieve Emiratization goals in the sector by retaining and increasing Emiratization rates among health and administrative cadres.”

For his part, Secretary General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanam Al Mazrouei, said: The “Nafis” program aims to qualify 10,000 national cadres within five years through academic and training programs in selected medical and health specialties.

Emiratisation targets include medical professions, such as doctors, nursing staff, and allied health professions, and administrative staff, which include the sectors of information technology, human resources, accounting, finance, legal affairs, and others.