More than 1,200 male and female citizens have enrolled in the second batch of the medical and health sector cadre development program for the current academic year, which comes within the initiatives of the “Nafis” program, and includes a wide range of medical specialties available through prestigious academic institutions in the country.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanam Al Mazrouei, said: “The health sector in the UAE receives great attention, and our leadership is keen to strengthen a world-class leading health system, characterized by the best medical facilities and services, and qualified and successful cadres with a high degree of efficiency.”

He added: “The program to develop medical and health sector cadres within the framework of the (Nafis) program has achieved great demand from citizens entering the labor market, especially in light of the growing need for qualified national cadres in this sector, who can contribute effectively to strengthening and developing it in a way that keeps pace with the requirements of the future in various fields.” Health fields.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that “this program comes within the framework of encouraging citizens to join the private health sector, which has proven its worth due to its pioneering competitive capabilities.”

He continued: “We look forward to more of our children enrolling in the specialized training courses and programs supported by the (NAFES) program in various fields, including the health sector.”

He added that His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, had issued a decision to form an Emiratisation committee in the health sector, headed by the Minister of Health and Community Protection, and with membership of a number of concerned and health authorities in the country. His Highness’s decision came By forming a committee with the aim of managing the implementation of the Saudization road map in the health sector to achieve the approved Saudization targets for the sector, and approving the details of the projects and initiatives included in the Saudization road map for the health sector, including the scope, outputs, indicators and success factors.

Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for National Human Resources Development, Ahmed Al Nasser, said: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in cooperation with the (NAFES) programme, is keen to provide training and vocational qualification opportunities for citizens in various fields, with the aim of facilitating their obtaining suitable jobs that meet their ambitions. The program to develop medical and health sector cadres comes to contribute to supplying the private medical sector with a new generation of specialists in various health fields.”

He pointed out that the Ministry has introduced an “Employment Contract for Student Citizens,” with the aim of supporting the employment of Emirati cadres enrolled in studies within the “Development of Medical and Health Sector Cadres” program, in addition to other programs supported and approved by the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (NAFES), in priority sectors and in Specialized jobs, as well as helping private sector establishments achieve Emiratization goals.

It is decided that the student citizen appointed to the facility with a citizen-study work contract will be counted within the nationalization percentages required by the facility, and the decision specified a set of controls for the “citizen-study contract,” the most prominent of which is that the profession specified in the work contract be identical to the specialization of the citizen-student contracted with.

Al Nasser said that the “Nafes” program was able to contribute to the qualification of many citizens in various health specialties within the first batch of the program for developing medical and health sector cadres, noting that the private health sector enjoys a pioneering work environment, and includes a group of the best hospitals and health centers, At the same time, he expressed his hope that the experience of these students will inspire future generations of students to find professional opportunities that meet their ambitions and aspirations.

The specializations of the second batch of the medical and health sector cadre development program for the current academic year include a wide range of academic and specialized allied health program options, including four-year bachelor’s programs and two-year diploma programs. Bachelor’s specializations include: nursing, emergency medicine, health information management, medical laboratory sciences, and pharmacy. In addition to medical diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, physical therapy, anesthesia and medical laboratory sciences.

Diploma programs include a technical diploma in pharmacy, a diploma in emergency medical services, a diploma in health care assistant, in addition to a diploma in dental assistant, pharmacy technician, and laboratory technician.

These programs are implemented by the Higher Colleges of Technology, Fatima College of Health Sciences, Fujairah University, Ajman University, and Gulf Medical University, in addition to the University of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Abu Dhabi University, and Liwa College.