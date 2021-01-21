Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” International goalkeeper for Spanish soccer in the first third of the 20th century who achieved great relevance throughout his career. Considered the first crack of Spanish football, in his honor the Zamora Trophy was instituted in 1959, which rewards the goalkeeper with the least thrashed each season in Spanish football. Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” When Ricardo Zamora was born, soccer was still taking its first steps in Spain. In 1916, at the age of fifteen, he signed for RCD Español, a club where he trained as a player and played his first matches. Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” When Ricardo Zamora was born, soccer was still taking its first steps in Spain. In 1916, at the age of fifteen, he signed for RCD Español, a club where he trained as a player and played his first matches. Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” Ricardo Zamora getting cold in the old Les Corts Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” In 1919, after getting angry with the Spanish leadership, he signed for the city’s rival club, Fútbol Club Barcelona. Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” He was a Barça player for three seasons and with which he won, in 1920, his first title, the Copa del Rey. Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” After requesting a token increase from FC Barcelona and not obtaining it, he returned to RCD Español, where he would remain for eight years, competing with the parakeet team in their league debut, since this competition began in Spain in the 1928/29 season. Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” During the decade of the 20s and 30s, he was considered one of the best players in the world, as well as one of the first cases of “media player” in the history of Spanish football. Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” In 1930 Ricardo Zamora signed for Real Madrid, which paid for him 100,000 pesetas of the time to the Barcelona club in which it is considered one of the most expensive transfers in history (considering the cost and the historical context) Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” Ricardo Zamora debuted with the Real Madrid jersey on 10/5/1930 in a regional championship match against Racing de Madrid Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” On October 12, 1930, in the second match as goalkeeper for Real Madrid against Athletic Club, he suffered a broken collarbone, which left him away from the pitch for practically the entire first round of the league championship. Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” 1931/32 The great performance of Ricardo Zamora was the secret of Real Madrid’s success Photo:

DAILY AS

As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” In 1920, the Spanish soccer team was established for the first time with a view to participating in the Antwerp Olympic Games and Zamora was not only part of it, but also became the figure of the team and achieved recognition from others. countries, thus establishing itself in Spanish football. Spain won the silver medal at those Games, which for decades would be the most relevant title achieved by Spanish football. Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” At the beginning of the Spanish Civil War and after spending a few months in hiding, he was arrested by the Government of the Republic. After the intercession of the Argentine government, he was released and went into exile, settling in the French city of Nice, where together with another Spanish footballer, José Samitier, he enlisted in the ranks of the local team, OGC Nice, where Zamora would play his last two seasons as a player, the last of which also combined the position with that of coach. Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” In the center of the image Ricardo Zamora with the Spanish National Team in 1929 Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” 12/09/1931 Ricardo Zamora with the Spanish team in a friendly match against England clearing a ball Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” With a confident and sober style, tremendously effective, Ricardo Zamora demonstrated his tremendous personality with interventions of all kinds. Especially spectacular was her stop with her elbow, called the “Zamorana” in honor of her surname. Photo:

DAILY AS

As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” Qualifying match for the World Cup in Italy 1934 Portugal – Spain Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” Federative License of Ricardo Zamora from the year 1934-35 Photo:



As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” 1934 Copa del Rey match Atlético Osasuna – Real Madrid, Ricardo Zamora and Iturralde Photo:

DAILY AS

As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” Qualifying match for the World Cup in Italy 1934 Portugal – Spain (9-0) Ricardo Zamora stopping the ball Photo:

DAILY AS

As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET



Ricardo Zamora “The Divine” Ricardo Zamora with the Spanish National Team in the quarterfinal match of the World Cup in Italy in 1934 Photo:

DAILY AS

As Daily Updated to

January 21, 2021

at 08:59 CET

