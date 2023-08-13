This August 12 marks the 120th anniversary of the rejection, by Colombia, of the Herrán-Hay treaty with the United States for the construction of an interoceanic canal in the Panamanian isthmus, a decision that, according to scholars, triggered US support for the secession of Panama.

The date seems to be eclipsed among Panamanians due to the fervor with which year after year they celebrate the festivities of the separation from Colombia on November 3, 1903, which materialized 3 months after the Colombian Congress challenged the agreement signed by the secretary of US State John Hay and Colombian Minister Tomás Herrán.

Not a few reflect on whether Colombia was wrong to reject the pact Or if he acted correctly. Some historians consider “humiliating” the way in which the separation occurred due to the pressures and “cravings” of an expanding empire like the United States.

Historians and analysts point out that the economic interests of a commercial bourgeoisie of the Isthmus of Panama, which conspired for the separation with the fear that by rejecting the Herrán-Hay United States, would opt for Nicaragua as the route to build the canal, were combined.

The truth is that for world trade at the time, the construction of an interoceanic highway was vital, a dream that finally materialized on August 15, 1914 with the inauguration of the Panama Canal, an engineering marvel built by the United States. ., and which has become the main support for the Panamanian economy since the US handover in December 1999.

The stage of the time

The Herrán-Hay Treaty, signed in Washington in January 1903, was negotiated when Colombia found itself with an economy in trouble after having suffered the Thousand Days War It also reached the Isthmus of Panama, in whose resolution the United States was involved apparently due to its interest in the canal, according to historical texts.

There was also the fact that the French Canal Company had failed in its task of building the waterway by running out of funds.

The Herrán-Hay, finally repealed on September 2, 1903 by the Colombian Congress, had advantageous assignments for the United States that led to its abolition, such as the exploitation rights of the road for one hundred years, renewable imports, use of ports or the creation of US courts.

A publication of the Panama Canal Authority states that after the rejection of the treaty, “impatient” to build the waterway, President Theodore “Roosevelt supported the independence movement of Panama.”

“And he was willing to put on a show of military force, sending battleships to both sides of the isthmus (…) to effectively block the approaches by sea” of the Colombian troops.

Thus, Panama, which had joined Colombia after gaining independence from Spain in 1821, definitively separated on November 3, 1903 and, on the 18th of the same month, agreed with the United States for the construction of the waterway, signing the so-called Isthmian Canal Convention or Hay-Bunau Varilla Treaty.

Known as the Treaty that “no Panamanian signed” because it was signed by the French engineer Philipe Bunau Varilla, this agreement was more “leonine” than the Herrán-Hay because it granted concessions that were harmful to Panamanian sovereignty.

However, the nationalist impulse led to the signing in 1977 of the Torrijos-Carter Canal Treaties, which agreed to the delivery of the road to Panama in 1999.

Separation and humiliation?

Nils Castro, political analyst, teacher with experience in several Latin American countries, writer, diplomat and adviser to General Omar Torrijos (1929-1981) -manager of the 1977 Canal Treaties- told Efe that the Herrán-Hay “was used as a model for the Hay-Bunau Varila treaty, which varied the terms to the detriment of Panama”.

“Abusing the economic urgency and the political and military weakness of Panama, the US imposed more onerous conditions on Panama than those previously proposed to Colombia,” the analyst said.

But, he adds, in Panama “there was a lot of need because the country was ruined by the Thousand Days War, (and) here the Herrán-Hay was well seen as the lesser evil in the face of the emergencies that this country was suffering.”

He recalled that the Herrán-Hay agreement “belongs to Colombian history, not Panamanian history,” and noted that the Colombian Senate had reasons to reject it, but that “Washington punished it by favoring the separation of Panama.”

This rejection, according to Castro, was “morally correct, but a political error for not anticipating the seriousness of the US reaction” to promote the separation. Torrijos’ advisor acknowledges that “this way of separating from Colombia was humiliating for Panama.”

However, Castro pointed out, “later, throughout the 20th century, Panama was built as a nation, during its successive struggles against Bunau-Varilla and its effects, culminating in the 1970s with Torrijos.”

“No Colombian province has the fortune inherited by Panama after the disappearance of the Canal Zone and the reversal and demilitarization of the canal. After almost a century of nationalist struggles, Panama has been fortunate and legitimized. Now it must know how to take advantage of its new self-forged reality”, he remarked.

Pressures and desires

For the Panamanian philosopher and historian Celestino Arauz, “the context and the moment in which the Herrán-Hay Treaty is signed is very illuminating the hegemonic desire of the United States, because in 1898 the United States had already become an imperial nation, a empire with advanced capitalism,” he explained to Efe.

Also, added Arauz, this occurs “after a war with Spain in 1898 and that it had seized Cuba, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Philippines, and needed an interoceanic route to communicate the Pacific with the Atlantic on its coasts and vice versa. “.

“That explains the desire of the United States to build a canal through Nicaragua or Panama,” said Arauz, who observed that it was difficult to fight against these pressures since it was a time of North American imperialism with the policy of the ‘Big stick’ or the ‘ Roosevelt’s Big Stick.

“They could reject that pressure. I saw it as very difficult to reject, but they also wanted to, that’s the point,” he said. Through the Thomson-Urrutia Treaty signed between the US and Colombia on April 6, 1914, both countries agreed to pay Colombia the sum of 25 million dollars, in compensation for the separation from Panama.

