Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Sports Council organizes the tenth annual forum for football coaches in Dubai clubs, which comes within the framework of implementing programs aimed at sports professional development for technical and administrative staff in clubs, and discusses methods of attracting and developing sports talent in the presence of more than 120 coaches from football clubs and companies in Dubai.

The forum, which concludes tomorrow at Al Wasl and Al Nasr Clubs, includes organizing various lectures and training courses under the supervision of experts, directors and technical supervisors at the Dubai Football Clubs Academies, and also includes holding workshops on various topics.

Tomorrow, a lecture will be held at Al-Wasl Club, entitled Principles of Technical Development for Players, presented by the Dutchman Michel Mommartz, technical supervisor of Al-Wasl Football School. At the same time, a lecture on special training will be held at Al-Nasr Club, presented by Hisham Boumbar, the technical director of the Hatta Football Academy, followed by a lecture on evaluating players, which Presented by Frenchman Jean-Marc Nobilo, coach of United Football Club in Dubai.

In the past two days, the forum witnessed the organization of a lecture on the principles of FC Barcelona and its training sessions. The lecture was presented by Ruben Morales, the technical supervisor of the Barcelona Football Academy in Dubai, and a lecture was held entitled Selecting the most important possible sporting talents, in which the Portuguese Francisco Silveira Ramos, the technical director of the Al Nasr Football Academy, lectured.

A training course was held for Al-Wasl Club’s football coaches, where Abdul Razzaq Kniss, the technical supervisor of Shabab Al-Ahly Football School, presented a lecture entitled “Knowing the Needs of the Child Player in the Football School.” A lecture was also presented entitled “The Initiative to Develop Players and Making them the Focus,” in which Wael lectured. Al-Sisi, the technical director of the Al-Ahly Youth Football Academy, and a lecture was held entitled “The various stages of educational development and the development of individual performance,” in which Patrick Gary Hordick, the technical director of the Al-Wasl Football Academy, lectured.

The organization of this annual forum comes within the framework of implementing the Dubai Sports Council’s program for developing youth and young people, in the aspect related to attracting and developing sports talents, qualifying technical personnel, and raising the degree of efficiency of coaches working in the age levels and academies of football clubs and companies in Dubai. The forum is considered a continuation of the Council’s development programs. In the field of preparing football coaches, which included organizing external training courses for assistant coaches in football companies in Dubai clubs, in cooperation with international sports federations.