The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to oblige a company to compensate an employee in the amount of 120 thousand dirhams, in exchange for her non-compliance with an employment contract that she submitted to work for it with a salary of 37 thousand dirhams. After the company asked her to provide evidence of the termination of her relationship with her previous employer, and following her resignation, she was surprised by the company’s withdrawal from Hand her her work.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a company, demanding that she be obligated to pay her an amount of 187 thousand dirhams, and obligating her to pay fees, expenses and fees, noting that she had received a job offer from the defendant with a salary of 37 thousand dirhams, and the latter stipulated that she terminate the work relationship with an entity. Based on that offer, she submitted her resignation from her previous work, and waited for the defendant for a period of six months, after which she ignored her, which resulted in harm to her by losing her previous job. She provided copies of certificates, copies of correspondence, and other documents that were reviewed by the court, as support for her claim. She has a memorandum requesting that the case be dismissed.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what is confirmed from the papers is that the defendant offered the plaintiff to work for her with a total salary of 37 thousand dirhams, and she will be granted a total salary of 40 thousand after passing the probation period specified for six months. This offer was accepted by the plaintiff, and she requested The defendant is required to provide evidence of the termination of her previous work relationship with the entity she worked for, noting that it is also proven that the plaintiff wrote to the defendant to inquire about the date she started working for them, and that she was without work and without a source of income for a period of three months prior to that correspondence.

The court indicated that it inferred from the papers and documents the defendant’s mistake, which was that the plaintiff was not appointed to her in accordance with the job offer submitted by her, which met its essential conditions to be considered reliable before the court, and because of which the plaintiff submitted her resignation request from her previous work, pointing out the availability of the elements of responsibility on the part of The Defendant’s mistake, damage, and causal relationship do not change that, and this does not change what the Defendant decided that it was the government agency that refused to appoint the Plaintiff, due to nationalization requirements, because the Defendant must, before offering the job to the Plaintiff, and before requesting that she submit her resignation from her employer, confirm There is no objection from the supervising party regarding the plaintiff’s appointment.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that the defendant’s mistake was proven, and that mistake caused the plaintiff material and moral damage, represented by depriving her of her previous job and source of livelihood, and missing that opportunity for her. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 120 thousand dirhams, and obliged her Expenses, fees and charges.