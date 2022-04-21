Turkish Mert Erdoğdu won the “Zayed in Our Hearts” International Blitz Chess Championship, organized by the Chess Federation at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, in which 120 players of different nationalities participated, a tournament that witnessed the participation of people of determination alongside healthy people.

Erdoğdu came first after scoring 6.5 points, while 4 players came in second with 6 points, and they were arranged according to the tie-breaking system. Sixth to tenth with 5.5 points.

The opening of the tournament was attended by Dr. Sarhan Al-Muaini, President of the Federation, Abdul Majeed Al-Harmoudi, Secretary-General of the Federation, and a number of sponsors of the event who were honored before the kickoff.

Dr. Sarhan Al-Maaini, President of the Federation, expressed his happiness for organizing this event, in which a large number of players participated, including a number of internationally ranked players, and said: “The tournament is a return of favor to those who taught us and planted in us human values ​​and tolerance and our late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on the occasion of the Day Zayed for humanitarian work, which is the least we can offer him the chess family on this day.”

He added: “The tournament witnessed the participation of people of determination alongside the men of determination, which is an affirmation that the UAE society is one and deals with the category of people of determination as part of the fabric of society, which is what we focus on in all our competitions, and people of determination always participate in all tournaments with the fittest without allocating a championship to them. Under the slogan of integration into society.