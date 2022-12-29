The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, confirmed the completion of preparations for welcoming the new year 2023 by allocating 120 traffic and civil patrols, in addition to the vehicles of other parties involved in securing the main celebration area located on Al Marjan Island, which is attended by tens of thousands. Visitors from inside and outside the emirate to watch the fireworks that are launched annually on this occasion.





He added that the patrols dedicated to welcoming the new year will also be deployed in a number of axes, streets, vital intersections and tourist sites at the level of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, to ensure the flow of traffic and prevent any congestion, especially on the roads leading to the main celebration site on Al Marjan Island, thus contributing to maintaining safety. The public, and helping them to enjoy their time away from what may disturb the wool of this beautiful atmosphere throughout the emirate, stressing that all police mechanisms and equipment have been put in place and human elements with experience and high efficiency in work are on standby and ready to secure New Year’s celebrations and provide a helping hand to those needed and in line with the Emirate’s efforts to strengthen its position on the regional and global tourism map.





He pointed out that the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command is working within a joint work system with its strategic partners in all government agencies and departments in the emirate to come up with this occasion in the best way possible, in a way that preserves the security and safety of the citizen, resident and tourist.





For his part, the Director General of Police Operations and Head of the Permanent Team for Securing Events in Ras Al Khaimah, Brigadier General Abdullah Ali Menkhes, stated that, based on the meeting that was held in the presence of all members of the committee, a large number of traffic and security patrols were allocated to supervise the security and organization of New Year’s celebrations and maintain the smooth flow of traffic. Traffic movement on all internal and external roads in the emirate, as well as determining the entrances and exits leading to Al Marjan Island, parking lots and places for the public to gather.





He pointed to the allocation of five points for the stationing of civil defense mechanisms, which are participating in the number of eight mechanisms, which will be present at the celebration site on Al-Marjan Island to carry out the necessary insurance work for these celebrations and rapid intervention in the event of any emergency, adding that it was done in cooperation with strategic partners and some possible scenarios and ways to deal with them. In pursuit of the success of the celebrations and ensuring the safety of the attendees.





Munkhas called on the public wishing to attend the celebration site to fully comply with all regulations, laws, and police directives, and to follow the official police accounts on social media, so that they are constantly aware of any new notices or instructions issued by the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police and the permanent team to secure events, and contact the number Toll-free (901) in the operating room in the event that they wish to inquire or submit non-emergency communications to give priority to dangerous cases for which communications are received on the number (999), calling on visitors to come to the scene of the event before eight o’clock in the evening to avoid traffic congestion, and to reserve appropriate places In the designated viewing areas on Al Marjan Island, the main road leading to it will be closed at exactly ten o’clock in the evening.