Minister made the statement on Monday (16.jan), in Davos; the next day, she spoke of 33 million Brazilians (and not 120 million) – data is from an imprecise study based on 8 questions

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvacorrected himself after saying that 120 million people starving in Brazil. The statement was given on Monday (16.jan.2023), during a panel at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland.

The next day, however, Marina spoke of 33 million Brazilians starving.

Here are the statements:

16.jan.2023 – “The world is unequal. In my country there is 120 million people who are starving . We had come off the Hunger Map and now we have 33 million people who are living on less than US$1 a day. Sustainability is not only economic, it is not only environmental, it is also social and political”;

– 17.jan.2023 – “A government [o de Lula] that will face the problem of social inequalities because we have 33 million Brazilians starvingbut which will work to create a new cycle of prosperity”.

Watch the video below in which Marina cites the 2 numbers (1min13s):

The numbers cited by Marina Silva on Tuesday (17.jan.2023) are from a study released in June 2022 – read the full (19 MB). According to data collected by Rede Penssan (Brazilian Research Network on Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security), 33 million people are in a situation of insecurity feed serious in Brazil – understand the concepts below.

However, the Penssan Network survey does not measure how many times the individual interviewed would have gone hungry in the last 3 months due to lack of money. That is, someone who claims to have gone hungry once in the last 90 days would also be equivalent to someone who went hungry daily in the same period due to lack of financial resources.

THE Power360 approached Marina Silva to ask if she would like to comment on the episode in Davos. Through her advisory, the minister informed that she would send an official note. Until the publication of this text, the note had not been sent. The space is still open and will be updated.

WHAT IS FOOD INSECURITY?

According to Ebia (Brazilian Food Insecurity Scale), used by Penssan Network and IBGE, food insecurity is when a person does not have regular access to food. It is divided into 3 levels: mild, moderate and severe.

Light – when there is concern or uncertainty regarding access to food in the future, in addition to a drop in the adequate quality of food in order not to compromise quantity;

– when there is concern or uncertainty regarding access to food in the future, in addition to a drop in the adequate quality of food in order not to compromise quantity; moderate – when there is a quantitative reduction in food consumption among adults and/or a break in eating patterns;

– when there is a quantitative reduction in food consumption among adults and/or a break in eating patterns; serious – when there is a disruption in eating patterns, resulting from a lack of food among all residents of the household, including children. According to the scale, in this situation people live with hunger.

There is also the level of food safety, which is when the family has constant and permanent access to quality food in sufficient quantity. Read more details in the table below:



Table taken from the September 2020 IBGE presentation (full – 1 MB) on household budgets and food security

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

To measure the “Brazilian scale of food insecurity”, the Penssan study was based on responses to 8 questions asked by researchers. Each affirmative answer represents 1 point. The scale therefore ranges from 0 to 8 points.

The higher the score, the more severe the respondent’s condition. Read below:

– food security;

1-3 – mild food insecurity;

– mild food insecurity; 4-5 – moderate food insecurity;

– moderate food insecurity; 6-8 – severe food insecurity.

The survey does not use an income database. It focuses on the interviewee’s eating routine based on their experience in the “last three months”. Of the 8 questions, only one mentions the term “hunger”. Here is what is asked:

“In the past three months, did any household member aged 18 or over ever feel hungry but did not eat because there was no money to buy food?”

Read below which were the 8 questions on which the study is based to say how many Brazilians are currently in a situation of severe food insecurity:

1 – In the last three months, have residents of this household been concerned that food would run out before they could buy or receive more food?

two – In the last three months, did the food run out before the residents of this household could afford to buy more food?

In the last three months, did the food run out before the residents of this household could afford to buy more food? 3 – In the last three months, did the residents of this household run out of money to have a healthy and varied diet?

In the last three months, did the residents of this household run out of money to have a healthy and varied diet? 4 – In the last three months, did the residents of this household eat only a few types of food they still had, why did the money run out?

In the last three months, did the residents of this household eat only a few types of food they still had, why did the money run out? 5 – In the last three months, did any household member aged 18 or over skip a meal because there was no money to buy food?

In the last three months, did any household member aged 18 or over skip a meal because there was no money to buy food? 6 – In the past three months, did any household member aged 18 or over ever eat less than they thought they should because there was no money to buy food?

In the past three months, did any household member aged 18 or over ever eat less than they thought they should because there was no money to buy food? 7 – In the past three months, did any household member aged 18 or over ever feel hungry but did not eat because there was no money to buy food?

In the past three months, did any household member aged 18 or over ever feel hungry but did not eat because there was no money to buy food? 8 – In the last three months, did any household member aged 18 or over ever eat just one meal a day or go a whole day without eating because there was no money to buy food?

The answer options for the 8 questions are: yes, no or don’t know/didn’t answer.

REVIEWS ON NETWORKS

Opposition politicians to the Lula government used their profiles on social networks to mock the minister’s speech.

See below the images of the published messages: