Next Friday it’s again about 120 million euros. ©Oliver Berg/dpa

120 million euros are in the jackpot. And they stay there until the next drawing. There are still a few new millionaires.

Helsinki – The Eurojackpot, filled with 120 million euros, was not cracked on Tuesday. None of the players from the 18 European participating countries had put their crosses in the right places, as Westlotto announced after the numbers were drawn in Helsinki in the evening.

So on Friday there is another chance to become a multi-millionaire in one fell swoop. The winning numbers 9, 18, 30, 34, 48 and the two euro numbers 1 and 7 were drawn in the Helsinki draw.

Should the pot be cracked by a resident of Germany on Friday, the German lottery record win would be set. A Berliner had won this sum for the first time in November 2022.

The main prize was not paid out 14 times in a row. All further bets over 120 million euros form a new jackpot.

According to Westlotto, the three individual winners or syndicates in the 2nd prize category come from Lower Saxony, Sweden and Poland. They each receive around 5.3 million euros.

The chance of winning the Eurojackpot is 1 in 140 million. dpa