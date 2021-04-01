Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health visited the advanced refrigerated vaccine storage warehouse of Abu Dhabi Ports that was designated to support the initiative «Coalition of Hope», located in Khalifa Industrial City, which is one of the largest facilities for storing vaccines in the world. Capacity for handling and storing more than 120 million Covid-19 vaccine doses simultaneously with associated consumables.

His Excellency inspected the warehouse, which extends over an area of ​​19,000 square meters, and is distinguished by its ability to store all types of vaccines and pharmaceutical products, at specialized temperatures ranging between eight degrees Celsius and up to minus 80 degrees Celsius and the surrounding temperatures of pharmaceutical products, which enhances its full ability to Dealing with all available “Covid-19” vaccines.

Al Hamed stressed that Abu Dhabi, under the directives of its wise leadership and investing in world-class infrastructure, has proven its ability to overcome challenges, conquer the impossible, and create hope through its pioneering efforts to preserve the health and safety of its society and the people of the world. -19, and even exceeded that, to contribute to the development of Covid-19 vaccines by hosting one of the largest clinical trials in the world, and to achieve the mission of the Hope Coalition to provide advanced logistical capabilities to transport, store and distribute vaccines to those who need them most in all parts of the world.

His Excellency praised the vital role of Abu Dhabi Ports in supporting the mission of the Hope Coalition to provide vaccines to the world, which reflects Abu Dhabi’s determination and will that does not know the impossible, as it contributes to providing vaccines with high efficiency, taking into account the infrastructure for storing vaccines for the beneficiary countries, and the temperature that they can deal with.

In turn, Captain Muhammad Jumaa Al Shamsi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports and Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Operations of the “Hope Coalition”, said: “We are proud of the great and continuous support from the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi through the establishment and leadership of the Hope Coalition. Vaccines in the region, which are evidence of Abu Dhabi’s leadership in various fields, most notably the vital life sciences sector.

He added: The importance of the “Coalition of Hope” lies in the fact that it leads the largest technological platform for supply chains in the world concerned with the smooth and efficient transfer of “Covid-19” vaccines, taking advantage of Abu Dhabi’s strategic position as a global and vital center in the life sciences and logistics sector. Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the coalition seeks to help countries vaccinate their populations and accelerate the elimination of this pandemic by strengthening cooperation between pharmaceutical companies, logistics companies, world-leading technology companies and community agencies, and linking them with medical experts, caregivers and non-profit organizations.

It is noteworthy that the facility has a capacity of 40,000 pallets, as it includes a cold store with a capacity of 25,000 pallets, as well as an air-conditioned warehouse containing 15,000 pallets, as well as dedicated freezing rooms that allow for the safe delivery and storage of vaccines that require storage in an extremely cold environment. Where it is about 80 degrees Celsius below zero.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi launched the “Coalition of Hope” in support of global efforts to confront the pandemic by providing logistical services to deal with more than 6 billion doses of vaccines in 2021, and distributing 18 billion doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine worldwide by the end of this year. The consortium, which includes leading local and global players, provides integrated supply chain solutions to meet the requirements of vaccine transportation, demand planning, procurement and training. The consortium, led by the Department of Health, includes Abu Dhabi Ports, Etihad Shipping, the sole distributor of vaccines against the Covid-19 virus, and Rafid, the new healthcare procurement company launched by the ADQ Holding, in addition to the Swiss company SkySale.

The coalition has succeeded in distributing millions of vaccines locally and internationally, in cooperation with leading regional and international shipping companies, whose work teams are located in more than 190 countries.