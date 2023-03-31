The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police will start implementing the “minimum speed” system on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road in both directions on the two express lanes, as of the beginning of next April.

The Director of the Central Operations Sector, Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al Muhairi, stated that the maximum speed will be 140 km / h and the minimum will be 120 km / h on the first and second lanes from the left, and the arrest of violating drivers and road users for those who drive at less than 120 km / h will be activated. , through warning violations, as of the first of next April, while the actual application of the violation of “driving a vehicle at a speed less than the minimum speed specified for the road, if any,” and its value is 400 dirhams, as of the first of next May.

He pointed out that the third lane, whose speed is limited to 140 km / h, and the last lane allowed to be used by heavy vehicles, will not be covered by violations of the minimum speed, and urged drivers to adhere to safe driving for the safety of all.

He stressed that the aim of activating the minimum speed is to enhance the safety of drivers and oblige slow vehicles to drive on the right lanes, and always give way to vehicles with preference coming from behind or from the left.

He stressed the importance of paying attention, not changing the lane to other lanes, except after making sure that the road is clear, and moving in the event that there is a sufficient distance between them and other vehicles, so that they can move safely to the lanes they intend to, and adhere to using signals in the event of moving to other lanes.