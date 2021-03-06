Aden, Sana’a (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

120 members of the terrorist Houthi militia were killed in battles with the Yemeni army and in the raids of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in the eastern governorate of Ma’rib. A military source said: “Violent battles broke out between the army backed by the tribal fighters and the Houthi militia on the Al-Khadra, Al-Mashajeh and Sarwah fronts, following militia attacks on the army’s sites.”

The source emphasized that the army forces thwarted those attacks, leaving more than 120 people dead in the ranks of the Houthis since the day before yesterday, in addition to dozens of wounded. The source explained that the forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy have targeted, with several raids, reinforcements of militia sites and gatherings, and caused them great human and material losses, including the destruction of a weapons store, a tank and three crews.

In addition, dozens of Houthi militia members were killed and others wounded, by the Yemeni army’s fire and coalition strikes, after the militias attempted to attack the army positions east of Nihm.

And the army forces were able to break the militia attack and kill and wound the groups that attempted to attack, on the army positions east of the Nehm district, while the battles resulted in the breaking of the attack and the destruction of the militia’s combat equipment and the escape of the rest of the elements.

Concurrently, the fighters of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy launched air strikes, during which they targeted reinforcements that were on their way to the militias, resulting in the total destruction of the reinforcements.

In another raid, the fighters of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy destroyed a militia weapons store on the same front.

In addition, the Houthi militia continued to target civilian neighborhoods in the city of Taiz, which they targeted with various types of heavy weapons.

Yesterday, the militias targeted Al-Zubairi School in the Al-Nisiriya area in the center of Taiz with a number of shells, causing material damage and wounding one of the residents near the school.

Yesterday, the terrorist Houthi militia targeted, with rocket-propelled grenades, the Al-Thawra General Hospital Authority in the city of Taiz, wounding one of the hospital guards. And medical sources reported that the shelling targeted the operations department, which resulted in the serious injury of one person and extensive damage inside the department.

Also in Taiz, a civilian was killed and 11 others were injured when a “booby-trapped” drone exploded by the militias on residential neighborhoods in the “Al-Shamayatayn” district. A local source said that the drone was carrying a large quantity of explosives, which caused the death of a civilian and the injury of 11 others, with minor injuries, in the Al-Asabeh area of ​​the Al-Shamayatayn district.

In Al-Hudaydah governorate, units of the joint forces carried out a targeted bombardment targeting sources of fire for the Houthi militia in the Al-Tuhayat district. The remnants of the militia pockets stationed on the outskirts of the directorate launched shelling against populated residential neighborhoods south of the city center, creating a state of fear and panic among the safe.

The joint forces were able to extinguish the sources of militia fire with strikes that resulted in the death and injury of a number of Houthi elements and destroyed the equipment used in the bombing of the neighborhoods of the city of At-Tuhayat.

Destruction of two booby-trapped aircraft launched by the militia towards Saudi Arabia

The leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced yesterday that it had intercepted and destroyed two booby-trapped drones launched by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilian objects and civilians in the cities of Khamis Mushait and Jizan in southern Saudi Arabia.

“The repeated and continuous attempts of the Houthi terrorist militia to launch drones and ballistic missiles are nothing but a continuation of the violation of international humanitarian law to target population gatherings and threaten the lives of hundreds of civilians,” the coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said in a press release. He stressed that the coalition forces will take all measures and the best means to deal with these aircraft to protect civilians and civilian objects and implement deterrent measures against these terrorist militias to neutralize and destroy their capabilities in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

The coalition announced earlier yesterday that it had intercepted and destroyed 6 booby-trapped drones, a “march” launched by the Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Houthi revokes the SAFER maintenance agreement again

A Yemeni official revealed that the Houthi terrorist militia had retreated for the fourth time about an agreement that would allow the United Nations technical team to reach the “Safer” oil tanker for the purpose of direct evaluation and maintenance of the tanker anchored off Ras Issa port in Hodeidah, western Yemen.

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, said that the Houthi militia continues to evade and manipulate the file of the SAFER oil tanker, and put more obstacles and obstacles after it retreated for the fourth time from an agreement that allows the access of the United Nations technical team and the task of assessing and maintaining the tanker.

Al-Eryani added in a series of tweets on Twitter that “the Houthi terrorist militia’s taking the oil tanker is a time bomb to blackmail the international community in order to achieve political and material gains without regard for the dangerous consequences of the leakage, sinking, or explosion of the tanker, which puts Yemen, the region and the whole world in front of an imminent environmental, economic and humanitarian disaster.” .