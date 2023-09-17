NYU Abu Dhabi will host the 2023 Student Energy Conference from November 29 to December 1, on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28).

The conference brings together 650 young men and women from 120 countries, under the slogan “Reimagining the Future.” The conference aims to enhance cooperation to reach innovative energy solutions.

The conference’s slogan reflects its vision of reimagining the future and empowering young minds to imagine paths towards a sustainable and just energy future, inspired by the Expo 2020 slogan (Connecting Minds, Creating the Future). The conference includes a group of young entrepreneurs, researchers and policy makers from around the world, and focuses on equality and the participation of young people from developing countries, including the Middle East, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa, between the ages of 18 and 30.

Conference participants seek to promote ideas and solutions, through a unique program and sessions that illuminate career paths in the energy sector, present innovative entrepreneurial ideas, and communicate directly with potential employers and mentors in the energy industry.