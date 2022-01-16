The Arab Youth Center announced the formation of members of the “Arab Youth Council for Climate Change”, an initiative launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and private sector partners, under the umbrella of the League of Arab States. The council includes 12 young men and women from eight Arab countries, with advanced experiences in the fields of environment, sustainability and climate change.

The members will represent Arab youth with their diverse backgrounds, in order to achieve the council’s goals of shaping a qualitative shift in the interaction of Arab youth with environmental issues, supporting youth work on climate change issues, engaging Arab youth and utilizing their energies to propose solutions and new innovations in the field, and work to implement sustainable solutions to the challenge Climate change.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change, said that the country’s leadership is keen on empowering and developing the young generation, and involving them in various sectors, to gain the necessary expertise to ensure a successful future, explaining that the formation of the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change comes in line with With the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Arab Youth Center.

He continued, “We are confident that the members of the Council will actively participate in efforts to reduce the repercussions of climate change at all levels, from developing strategies and future visions, to implementing stages in partnership with stakeholders at all levels.”

He added that the council will undertake many tasks that contribute to raising awareness, activating community participation, and seeking innovative solutions in climate action at the state level and the Arab world, based on the vital role of the Arab Youth Center, and because the council works under the umbrella of the League of Arab States.

He explained that «the state views climate action as creating opportunities for sustainable economic growth, and we have a lot of serious work ahead of us to reach solutions that address the challenges of climate change, while maintaining growth rates through innovation in the areas of clean and renewable energy, improving supply chains, and promoting the circular economy. And exploiting the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to bring about the required change, all of which are fields that require the mentality of young people and their creative solutions.”

Member of the Cabinet and Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, stated that “working for the environment and climate is one of the most important strategic priorities of the UAE, which it is working to achieve and promote through an integrated approach that includes all sectors and fields, and supports the achievement of sustainable economic development, It ensures the creation of a better future for current and future generations, and the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change represents, in terms of its objectives, an ideal model for benefiting from the capabilities of young people and enhancing their participation in efforts to confront the challenge of climate change.”

She added, “Young people’s knowledge of modern technology, their creative and innovative abilities, and their influence in raising societal awareness, are important factors that contribute to strengthening climate action efforts, so the UAE, thanks to the visions and directives of its leadership, is keen to involve them permanently in achieving its goals, and this importance has increased with the announcement About the UAE’s strategic initiative to strive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 last October, where young people will have an active role in reaching its goals.

She pointed out that the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, due to the diversity of its members’ nationalities, will contribute to promoting the transfer and exchange of expertise and experiences among the countries of the region, shedding more light on climate change issues, and placing them on the agenda of Arab governments, in the interest of the entire region.

For her part, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, said, “Climate change and its economic, social and health repercussions represent one of the most important challenges facing young people in the world, and threaten their future opportunities to achieve development and improve the quality of life. It is not surprising to see young people around the world at the forefront of the scene at all levels, to launch environmental initiatives, and protect the capabilities of their future.”

She added, “The launch of the Arab Youth Council came to provide a platform that embraces Arab youth and instills hope in themselves.”

Involve young people in creating the future

Saeed Al-Nazari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Foundation and Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Youth Center, said that the formation of the council consolidates the transformation of the Emirati model in empowering youth into a global model for sustainable development processes. Today, the world faces the challenge of climate change.

He added: “We worked to provide mechanisms to empower young people to improve their capabilities and enhance their contribution to the future of the UAE and the Arab region, through the council, whose members were selected after a review process conducted by a specialized committee, according to specific criteria that take into account the members’ activities and achievements in the field of sustainability and climate change. Their ability to play a leadership role, with experience working in the face of climate change challenges, as well as academic degrees in areas related to environmental sciences.”



