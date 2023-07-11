Estadão Contenti

The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station (DHBF) is investigating the death of Yan Gabriel Marques de Amorim, who died after being shot during a birthday party in Nova Iguaçu, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, last Saturday, 8.

The police say that investigations are underway to determine both the authorship and the motivation for the crime that killed the 12-year-old. Witnesses reported that the boy was the victim of a shootout between militiamen. The birthday boy’s father would be one of those involved, according to initial suspicions reported to the police.

As reported by the G1 portal, he started shooting after noticing the presence of a suspicious car in Jardim Pernambuco. In retaliation, Yan was shot.

The Saúde Lazer e Simpatia group, where Yan used to take soccer lessons, mourned the boy’s death. In tributes paid on social media, the organization offered condolences to the families and suspended recreational activities.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our dear student Yan Gabriel Marques. May the Holy Spirit of God comfort the whole family”, posted the page on social networks.

In addition to Yan, three other people were also killed in less than 24 hours in Nova Iguaçu. The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station is investigating whether the death of Yan and the other three victims are related to a dispute over the region between rival criminal factions, according to G1.

