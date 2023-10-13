12-year-old takes his own life by throwing himself out of the window of his house: the argument with his father and the video shot by some kids

An argument with his father about homework, when suddenly the extreme gesture, this would seem to be the reason behind the extreme gesture of the 12 year old, who allegedly threw himself from the window of his house on the evening of Tuesday 10 October. Investigators are reconstructing his last hours alive.

Furthermore, on that same evening the police also managed to to block some of his peers who had filmed the scene and who then wanted to to publish the video on social media.

The events occurred around 6pm on Tuesday 10 October. Precisely in Piazza dei Mirti, in the Centocelle district, which is located in the city of Rome.

From what emerged, the child was not at home alone. With him there was the father, while the mother took to the streets to go to the pharmacy. Eventually, the two had one homework discussion.

The 12 year old, perhaps because of how he felt, decided to carry out the extreme gesture. Some of his peers who were in the square witnessed the whole scene. This is why in those seconds they also managed to film all of this and they then intended to publish the clip on social media.

The father once took to the streets, in see his sonhe kept repeating: “This is my fault!” Some passers-by also reported the delay of relief. Unfortunately, the 12-year-old died a few hours after arriving at hospital. The story is reported by The messenger.

12 year old died after a fall: the story

The ambulance never arrived, the patrols arrived first. That little boy was still breathing. The doctors came out of the pharmacy with the defibrillator. They were minutes full of anguish. A doctor tried to revive him. Many people were screaming, others were crying. His breathing became more and more faint. The ambulance seemed to never arrive, a good half hour must have passed.

Furthermore, the officers stopped some kids who were in the square, because they had filmed a video, which they then wanted to publish on social media. They took their names and warned them, that in case the video ends up on the web, there they will report.