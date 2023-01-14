Students expressed their hope that the education authorities in the country would provide them with a new opportunity to improve their results in the first semester, proposing to take exams specifically for this purpose, because the results they achieved were less than they expected.

Examination results for grades 1 to 12 were announced last Friday and Saturday.

The students’ families confirmed that the students’ grades were shocking, especially for the 12th grade students, for whom the cumulative grades represent a tool for determining their university destiny and their professional future in the future.

For its part, the Emirates Foundation for School Education confirmed that the student has two other opportunities to improve his grades in the second and third semesters.

In detail, the students and families of the students called on the educational authorities in the country to adopt an exam to improve the grades of the 12th grade students in the first semester, “because the low grades in this semester will negatively affect the student’s cumulative average at the end of the current academic year, which represents one of the major obstacles to his enrollment in the study in desired university major.

They added that the exams for some subjects of the first semester were punctuated by several difficulties, especially the subjects of physics and mathematics, which negatively affected the results in general, and therefore “setting an exam for those wishing to improve their grades will give the student the opportunity to compensate for these grades, and continue his study journey as planned.”

They emphasized that the grades obtained by the majority of the students were “unexpected”, despite the continuous follow-up of the lessons throughout the first semester, noting that they were surprised by the conversion of the curricula that were taught in Arabic into English in the advanced track.

They pointed out that the curricula are large and require a longer time and more explanation, which forced many of them to seek the help of private teachers, which also increased the exhaustion of the student and his parents alike.

The father of a student in the 12th grade stated that he expected his son to obtain grades at an average of more than 90%, but he was surprised at a rate of less than 80%, despite his commitment to continuing his lessons from the first day of the semester, indicating that “this decline in grades will affect In his cumulative total at the end of the academic year, this raises concerns about his inability to enroll in the medical specialty he dreams of at any university.

For its part, the Emirates Foundation for School Education confirmed that “the results of the first semester do not mean the final result for the student, because he has the opportunity to raise his academic achievement during the second and third semesters, and to acquire knowledge and other skills.”

The Foundation announced the launch of a program to support and empower students who did not achieve a passing score in the exams, with the aim of supporting them and giving them a second chance to fulfill the requirements of passing the first semester.

The program will be applied to students from the third to the 12th grade, according to conditions and criteria prepared by the Foundation’s teams, and students who obtain a score of less than 50% in the first and second cycles will be able to join the program, while students of the third cycle who obtain a total of less than 60% can benefit from the program to be launched. From the 23rd of January to the 3rd of February.

And she stressed the primary role of students’ families in following up the level of their children in schools to achieve the desired results in the various stages of their educational career, by communicating with school administrations and teachers to learn about the levels of academic and cognitive progress of their children, because of its great role in developing and improving the academic level of students, and its impact on Supporting the national educational system and achieving its objectives.

