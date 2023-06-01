After discussing with his math teacher, a 12-year-old teenager pulled out a gun and fired several shots in his school yard, while fleeing, he injured the janitor with a shot, and was finally captured in a park near the educational establishment.

The events occurred around 11:00 a.m. this Wednesday at the 80 General Cuauhtémoc secondary school located at the intersection of Tulipanes and Jacarandas streets in the State of Mexico.

“A boy had a problem inside the school and fired shots, apparently he had problems with his teachers” said a mother who did not provide her name.

According to the police, the teenager identified as Antonio ‘N’, who is in the first year of high school, He had an argument with his teacher and classmates in his classroom and immediately pulled out a gun to point at them.

Immediately afterwards he went to the bathrooms to change and in the patio he fired four shots. The 62-year-old janitor named Nicasio Centeno, while trying to stop him, was injured with a shot to the shoulder.Already on the street, the teenager was captured by several neighbors supported by the municipal police.

“I heard three shots and we thought they were rockets, it was heard very loud and suddenly we saw that Tulipanes started running on this street towards the fields,” said Mrs. Esmeralda, a neighbor of the place.

While the injured janitor was taken to a hospital, the adolescent responsible was put in a patrol car and made available to the Los Reyes public prosecutor’s office.

El Universal (Mexico) / GDA

