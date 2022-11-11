A 12-year-old girl complained about the beating of her mother and stepfather and asked to be taken away from her family

A 12-year-old resident of Mordovia complained that her mother and stepfather beat her and asked to be taken away from her family. The girl’s video message is published Telegram– “Rise” channel.

According to the schoolgirl, bullying continues for 2.5 years. In the video, she claims that her relatives beat her, pull her hair, drive her out into the street, and also force her to do homework on the toilet in order to “get used to her future profession.” “My stepfather hits me with anything. It can hit with the cord from the charger, as well as with a belt, ”she added.

At the end of the recording, the Russian woman says that she does not want to live with her grandmother.

The administration of the Torbeevsky district, where the child lives, did not confirm the information about the violence, and the girl’s appeal was associated with a “transitional age”. “All organs of prevention are connected to this situation, no such facts have been revealed. We have been watching this girl and family for a very long time. Neither the family nor the child has ever been on any type of record. The family is characterized positively, possibly a transitional age. Psychologists and teachers work with the girl. No evidence of violence was found. The girl is in a rehabilitation center, ”they said.

Why the family was under surveillance for a long time, the authorities did not explain. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Mordovia, in turn, reported that the police, for their part, conducted an inspection, the materials were handed over to investigators.

Earlier, a resident of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug beat and swore at her child for running away from the church and wanting to watch cartoons. The incident was caught on video.