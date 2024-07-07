Shot: In Kemerovo, a 12-year-old schoolgirl ran away from home to live with a guy

In Kemerovo, a 12-year-old schoolgirl ran away from home to live with her 16-year-old boyfriend. Now she may end up in an orphanage, Shot writes in Telegram.

As the girl’s mother told the publication, after the relationship began, her daughter began to take it out on her relatives, and in June she disappeared, leaving a note in which she said that no one loved her. On the same day, the parent reported it to the police. As a result, the schoolgirl was found with her boyfriend.

During interrogation, the girl stated that she was being bullied at home, and in her diary they found a note about her mother threatening her with a knife. At the same time, according to the woman, she once had a fight with her daughter when she was cutting cheese and simply waved the tool in a fit of anger. However, the schoolgirl was removed from the family and placed in a social rehabilitation center.

According to the channel, the mother visits the schoolgirl every day. According to the Russian woman, she cannot bring her daughter home because an investigation is underway and the issue of initiating a criminal case under the article on threats of murder is being decided. In addition, the teenager may be sent to an orphanage. The girl herself complains about the conditions of detention and bullying by older children.

