CioThe Northern District Attorney’s Office managed to locate a minor who had been reported missing in the state of Yucatan.

The child, MIMT, 12 years old, was detained in Ciudad Juárez, this Wednesday, July 10, after there were indications that the minor could be at this border.

He had an Amber Alert report from Yucatán since May 19, 2024, after having been last seen on March 29 of this year in the community of Timucy.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, he was staying with some relatives here in Ciudad Juárez, but no further details were given.

MIMT was transferred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Specialized Unit for Crimes of Domestic Violence, Sexual Crimes against the Family and Human Trafficking, where he was interviewed and assessed by a medical examiner and reported to be in good health, before being immediately reintegrated into his family.