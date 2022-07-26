The baby has been in an irreversible coma for some time

The Archie Battersbee’s dadthe 12 year old boy in a coma irreversible for some time, which is at the center of a judicial dispute between doctors and family, has had a heart attack. Terrible news hit him deeply and his heart didn’t hold up. The doctors, in fact, have decided to unplug her baby.

Doctors have been keeping Archie alive with artificial ventilation since last April. The 12-year-old young man hanged himself in his house in Essex. Rescuers had saved his life, but his brain had already suffered very serious damage.

Since that terrible day he has been in a coma, he has never woken up again. The parents would have liked to continue with artificial ventilation, but the doctors asked the judges, because according to them it was persistent therapeutic, since there is no hope of recovery.

After the judgment of the judges of the Court of Appeal, the father had a heart attack and now he is struggling between life and death. His conditions are very serious.

