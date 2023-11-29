The family of Eitan Yahalomi, 12, one of the hostages released this week by Hamas, told the French channel BFM that he was beaten during his captivity in Gaza and had to watch videos of the terrorist attacks on October 7th in Israeli territory.

According to Yahalomi’s aunt, Deborah Cohen, who gave the interview to French television, her nephew reported that, when he cried in captivity, “they – the terrorists – threatened him with rifles to shut him up”. The hostage’s family member also stated that Gaza residents attacked the child and other Israelis when they arrived in the enclave after Hamas’ surprise attack.

“Every time a child cried there, they threatened them with a gun to make them stay quiet. When they arrived in Gaza, civilians beat them… We are talking about a 12-year-old child,” she said.

Yahalomi has dual French-Israeli citizenship and was initially taken captive with his mother and two sisters, but they managed to escape during the kidnapping attempt and returned to Israel, while Eitan was taken to Gaza on a motorcycle.

Separately, Eitan’s father Ohad, who was shot during a shootout with the terrorists, was also reportedly taken captive to Gaza, where he remains missing.

Other children who were returned to their families during the exchange agreement returned with some different behaviors. This is the case of two underage girls who only speak to their parents in whispers, the way they were taught to communicate in captivity.

“As soon as I found my daughter, I had to put my ear close to her mouth to hear her. In captivity, she was told not to make noise. You can see the terror in her eyes,” said Thomas Hand, Emily Hand’s father , 9 years old, to the American broadcaster CNN.

Hila Rotem’s uncle, 13, also told the press that his niece speaks quietly after spending more than 50 days in the hands of Hamas. According to Yair Rotem, Hila dreams of hugging her mother, Raya, again, who remains a hostage in Gaza and the terrorists claim they do not know her whereabouts.

Officials at Israeli hospitals, who received the victims after their release, stated that many hostages have nutritional health problems, due to the poor nutritional status they had in captivity.

Since the beginning of hostage exchanges for Palestinian prisoners, Hamas has tried to convey the idea that there was humane treatment of the hostages in Gaza. Whenever they hand over Israelis to the Red Cross, they wave and wait for a wave back from the victims, who are forced to respond.

Most of the 240 hostages Israel estimates were captured on October 7 are still in captivity. In total, 81 hostages (60 Israelis and 21 citizens of other countries) have already been released by the Palestinian militia. On the other side, 150 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons.