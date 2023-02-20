A tragedy whose causes have not yet been clarified has dismayed the inhabitants of the Galena Park sector, in Texas, United States.

On Saturday night, at 10:30 pm, four lifeless bodies were found in a house where, apparently, a 12-year-old girl was also sexually assaulted.

The facts were reported by an official statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, whose uniformed officers went to the house upon receiving a call for alleged sexual assault.

Arriving at the place, The authorities found the lifeless bodies of three adolescents -19, 14 and 13 years old- and that of a 38-year-old man. The latter, according to the girl’s testimony, quoted in the statement, would be her mother’s partner and the material author of the homicides. She would have taken her own life after committing the crimes.

According to the little girl, after being attacked and witnessing how the man shot her relatives present in her home several times, she decided to take her one-year-old niece in her arms and escape to a neighbor’s house to ask for help.

According to the authorities, the mother was not in the house at the time of the tragedy.

A formal investigation has already begun to clarify the facts; The Galena Park Police Chief contacted the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene and Homicide Units. In addition, the County Institute of Forensic Sciences is already in the process of joining the investigation.

