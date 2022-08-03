The inhabitants of Tallapoosa, Alabama, United States, have been shocked after learning of the story of a 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a rural area of ​​the city.

The little girl managed to escape thanks to her ingenuity and telling the details of the crime, which allowed the authorities to identify and arrest the kidnapper. In addition, in her home they made creepy finds.

As revealed by local authoritiesthe minor was tied to a bed for a week and, to keep her in a state of submission, the captor forced her to drink alcoholic beverages.

Jimmy Abbett, Tallapoosa County Police Authority, explained that, after freeing herself from the restraints and escaping from the house, the little girl was found wandering last Monday at 8:30 am on a highway by a driver in Dadeville, Alabama. The man immediately called 911.

The police were present at the scene and they transferred her to a medical center so that her health status could be evaluated. However, they were surprised after learning what the young woman did to get away: she chewed the ties. “She’s a hero,” Abbett said.

The creepy finds in the captor’s home

Tallapoosa police shared the photograph of the alleged kidnapper. Photo: Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office

Hours later, after identifying the kidnapper, the local authorities entered the house where the minor had been held captive. Two decomposing bodies were found there.

The man, identified as José Paulino Pascual Reyes, 37, was detained and arrested to begin his judicial process for the crimes of kidnapping in the first degree, capital murder and mistreatment of corpses.

As for the dead bodies, they were transferred to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for the autopsy and identification process.

