A 12-year-old girl who was injured after an avalanche in the Murmansk region died. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Investigative Department of the UK for the region.

“From the investigator from the scene, information was received that the doctors had stated the death of the child,” the message says.

Earlier it was reported that the girl, who was declared killed by an avalanche in the Murmansk region, was alive. Before that, the UK reported that as a result of an avalanche from Mount Mannepakhk near the Imandra station, a child born in 2008 died.

On March 22, it became known about a tourist group of 16 people who were caught in an avalanche near the Imandra station, Murmansk region. Three underage participants of the hike were under the snow debris. The search and rescue squad of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the city of Kirovsk quickly went to the scene of the incident.