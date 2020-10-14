A 12-year-old girl came to the dentist’s appointment in a state of acute alcoholic intoxication, reports Ren TV.

According to preliminary data, before visiting the doctor, the mother of the sixth-grader let her go for a walk. The schoolgirl is not registered, and at school the girl is characterized positively.

As a result, from the dentist’s office, the child was hospitalized by ambulance to the toxicological intensive care unit.

The police are conducting an investigation into the incident. The circumstances of the incident are being established.