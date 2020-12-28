Highlights:
- 12 year old girl gave birth to son at Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur.
- A neighbor had raped 9 months ago.
- A case was filed against the accused after the birth of the child in the hospital.
- Police detained the accused.
After this disgusting act, the accused released the girl. The scared victim did not tell the family anything. Due to which the girl became pregnant. Meanwhile, the girl’s health worsened. With a stomach ache, the family took her to a nearby hospital, where she was diagnosed with pregnancy. She was then referred to Umaid Hospital, where the girl gave birth to a son late at night.
This shocked not only the girl child but also the family. On the information of the hospital administration, the police reached the hospital, where a case was registered on behalf of the victim’s family in the section of kidnapping, rape and poxo. The police quickly took the accused youth into custody. Based on the statement of the victim, the accused will be arrested.
