Highlights: 12 year old girl gave birth to son at Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur.

A neighbor had raped 9 months ago.

A case was filed against the accused after the birth of the child in the hospital.

Police detained the accused.

Jodhpur In Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, a 12-year-old girl gave birth to a son late Monday night at Umaid Hospital. The hospital administration and police were also shocked at the birth of the child at a very young age. After delivery, the victim’s family has registered a case of rape and kidnapping against a young man. According to police, the twelve-year-old girl is a sixth-grade student. Eight-nine months ago, a 30-year-old man living close to the house took him to his home on the pretext of showing him mobile, where he was threatened and raped.

After this disgusting act, the accused released the girl. The scared victim did not tell the family anything. Due to which the girl became pregnant. Meanwhile, the girl’s health worsened. With a stomach ache, the family took her to a nearby hospital, where she was diagnosed with pregnancy. She was then referred to Umaid Hospital, where the girl gave birth to a son late at night.

This shocked not only the girl child but also the family. On the information of the hospital administration, the police reached the hospital, where a case was registered on behalf of the victim’s family in the section of kidnapping, rape and poxo. The police quickly took the accused youth into custody. Based on the statement of the victim, the accused will be arrested.