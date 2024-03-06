Her father tried to resuscitate her, guided by 118: there was nothing to be done

A tragic story that comes from Prata di Pordenone, reported byHandle and from all the most important newspapers. A 12 year old girl she was found lifeless in her bed by her father. The man couldn't wake her up, so he raised the alarm around 9.30am yesterday, March 5th.

The father of the 12 year old girl has tried to revive her led by 118 healthcare workers, waiting for the ambulance to arrive. When paramedics reached the family home, they could do nothing to save the little girl. They have his death was confirmed, which unfortunately had already occurred several hours earlier. It is thought the 12-year-old may have died during the night.

The first hypothesis is that of a sudden cardiac arrest, but only the autopsy will establish the cause of death. Initial investigations revealed that, a few days earlier, the minor had gone to a health facility because she was suffering from a persistent pain in the leg. A signal which, evaluated only now, could suggest an alarm about possible heart problems. But given the patient's young age, it probably did not appear serious. Only investigations will clarify what really happened and establish possible responsibilities.

A little girl full of life and very active, this is how those who knew her remember her. Last March 3, you took part in a sporting activity and then complained of pain in your leg. So she went to the emergency room, where after the visit she went home. For the doctors, there were no signs that could have led them to think of a drama like that.

Yesterday morning, tragedy happened. Her father tried to wake her up, but the 12-year-old wasn't responding and when she realized something was wrong, she alerted 118. She tried to resuscitate her little girl, while she was on the phone with the health workers . Unfortunately she was already too late.

