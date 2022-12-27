Rescuers were unable to do anything for her

Just on the day of Christmas, 12-year-old girl dies on skis. He was in Austria with his family when he suddenly lost control while skiing downhill. His run is over against a tree present on the track. Rescuers were unable to do anything for her.

The 12-year-old girl was on Sunday 25 December in Austria. The little Dutch girl was there with her parents. She was descending with her skis on her feet when she suddenly ended her run into a tree in the ski resort of Spieljoch in FuegenbergZillertal.

Around 4 pm on December 25, according to what was reported by a witness who immediately called for help, the girl would have lost control of her skis, ending up against a tree.

The 12-year-old girl was near the crossroads of the “Talabfahrt” and “Abfahrt Mittelstation“, when he would have made a mistake, losing his balance and ending his run off the track.

For the young skier the race ended up in a tree. Rescuers immediately intervened, alerted by the witness who immediately called them. But the doctors couldn’t do anything for her.

12-year-old girl loses her life on skis: emergency transport with ambulance

Rescuers immediately transported the girl by helicopter to the university clinic in Innsbruck. They tried in every way to save her life, but there was nothing they could do for her. The doctors, once she arrived at the hospital, could not help but ascertain her death.

On the same day in Austria an avalanche buried a group of people in Zurs. Luckily they are all alive. The Austrian police said they managed to rescue them all. Although at first the agents feared the worst for the fate of these skiers.