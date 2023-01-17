TikTok is a platform that offers a wide variety of content, being known mainly for being the origin of many viral challenges. From dancing to cooking recipes, this app has something for everyone.

Nevertheless, there are also supposed ‘challenges’ that can be really dangerous. In fact, there are more and more headlines that unfortunately announce the death of a person for having done one of the lethal viral challenges that have become popular on the internet.

Among them is the ‘blackout challenge’, which, according to the American magazine ‘People’, has existed since 2008, but its peak occurred in 2021 due to its popularity on TikTok.

This challenge consists of holding your breath for as long as possible until you lose consciousness and then recounting the experience. Also, users are often encouraged to use external objects to accomplish the goal.

TikTok requires its users to be at least 13 years old to be able to use the platform.

One of the users who tried to join the dangerous trend was Milagros, a 12-year-old girl from the city of Capitán Bermúdez, Argentina, who, encouraged by her friends, tried to meet the challenge on January 13, 2023.

After the unfortunate event, one of the young woman’s aunts, Laura Luque, posted a message on Facebook explaining what happened and warning parents about what happened. It can be dangerous not to control the use of social networks by the little ones.

“I make public what I am living. This is Milagros, my little niece, who today (Friday) lost her life doing a TikTok challenge. Please, I ask you to share. My family and I have no comfort,” she posted.

Despite the fact that the application has moderators, more and more people are spreading this type of challenge. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. TIME.

According to the Argentine newspaper ‘La Nación’, the minor was found lifeless in her room. After the death of the girl, police personnel from Captain Bermúdez, an ambulance and members of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) worked at the place, who later explained what happened.

“To meet this challenge, people place an object around their neck to, in this way, avoid breathing. Once the breath is blocked, the goal is, due to lack of air, to pass out. All this is broadcast live on the networks and whoever achieves it advances in the game. In this case, it did not work and the minor died in the attempt,” the investigators explained to the Argentine media.

*With information from La Nación (Argentina) / GDA