The 12-year-old girl was in the car with her family when an 18-year-old invaded their lane: save her parents and brother

A 12 year old girl he lost his life on his way home after a relative’s funeral. The drama comes from Wisconsin, Jocelynn Passon was involved in a serious car accident, overwhelmed by an 18-year-old boy who just got his license.

It was a sad day for the family, they had just gone to church for the funeral of a relative. At the end of the funeral service, they got back in the car to go home. Along the way, a car arrived at full speed, has them swept up. Unfortunately, the 12-year-old girl was the worst. Jocelyn Passon He did not make it. The mother, father and brother are still hospitalized.

The dynamics

The dynamics of the facts are still being examined by the police. The agents are convinced that the 18-year-old Ethan Whitwamnovice driver, has invaded the lane of the vehicle driven by the 12-year-old’s father, who failed to avoid it. The head-on collision was very violent and attracted the attention of other passers-by. It was these who raised the alarm to rescue workers and the authorities and intervened to free the family from the wreckage of the vehicle. Unfortunately for Jocelynn there was already nothing more to be done. Mother Jessica, father Steven and little brother Drake have been transported to the hospital. At the moment I am hospitalized in serious condition.

A fundraiser for the 12-year-old girl’s family

Friends have created a fundraising page on the GoFundMe website, to raise money to help the family pay for medical and funeral expenses. The post reads what happened to the poor family. After the accident, mother Jessica, helped by passers-by, pulled her children out of the car, while other witnesses thought of her husband. Most likely, she was the first to realize that her 12-year-old daughter he had left her forever.