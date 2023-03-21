After taking an intelligence test that showed that he has a higher IQ than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawkinga small 12-year-old girl was accepted into Mensaan international association for the gifted founded in England in 1946.

According to the media, recently Anwita Patilof Sale, Greater Manchester, managed to obtain an IQ score of 162this being the highest possible score in their age category.

interviewed by “Machester Evening News”the parents of the minor with an IQ higher than that of Eistein and Hawking, mentioned that they were very surprised to see the great intellectual capacity that their daughter was showing as she grew up.

“She thinks completely differently, and this is because of things that are not taught in school,” said Anu, Anwita’s mother, who has a PhD in Mathematics revealing that her daughter is capable of solving math problems that even she cannot do.

It was when I was 11 years old when, according to Daily MailPatil was subjected to 2 tests that studied the minor’s linguistic and lateral thinking ability, as well as visual and spatial awareness.

After achieving maximum points in both tests, Anwita qualified to join Mensa, something that, according to what her parents said, did not surprise them at all, since they knew what their daughter was capable of, although they did not expect her to obtain the qualification. highest rating.

“Anwita is quite fascinated with the practical applications of mathematics in various subjects, be it science, engineering or computer science. Anwita hopes to help solve social challenges using her skills and experience when she grows up,” said Jay, the father of the little genius. .

However, the life of the “Withington Girls’ School” student is not only focused on logical-mathematical thinking, but the minor plays the piano and is learning Bharatanatyamclassical dance form of the India.

Thus, Anwita will be joining the group of around 18,000 Mensa members in the UK and Irelandwhose purpose, according to the gifted society, is to provide a “stimulating intellectual and social environment for its members.”