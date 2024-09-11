Tragedy in Perugia, 12-year-old found dead under her home: the investigators’ first hypothesis is that it was an extreme gesture

In these hours the police are carrying out all the investigations for the heartbreaking event that occurred in the early morning of today, Wednesday 11 September. A student 12 year old she was found lifeless under her home.

Obviously, since the facts occurred only a few hours ago, the details that have emerged are still few and fragmentary. However, only further information will be necessary investigations to give concrete news about what happened.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred early this morning, Wednesday, September 11. Precisely in a small municipality located in the province of Perugia. From what he writes The Messenger the neighbors, but also his relatives, started screaming after finding his body on the groundnow lifeless.

From here the timely action was triggered alarm both to the police and to the paramedics. The latter quickly arrived on the scene and tried to do everything possible to save her, but in the end they had no other choice than to surrender and therefore witness her heartbreaking deathTheir desperate resuscitation efforts were in vain.

Investigations into the death of the 12-year-old on what happened

The young woman, little more than a child, according to what the same newspaper writes, would have in fact made a extreme gesture. However, investigations are still ongoing initial stages and further investigations will be necessary to provide concrete answers on the case.

Furthermore, it also came out that today morning, she was supposed to go to her first day of secondary school.

The news and the drama that has hit this family has shocked the whole community. For this reason, as a sign of mourning and condolences have decided to cancel all public events. There will be further updates on this heartbreaking episode, which has led to a great loss, soon.