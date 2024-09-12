Perugia, 12-year-old takes his own life by throwing himself from the window of his house: the discovery of what had happened shortly before in his home

In these hours all the investigations for the heartbreaking story of the 12 year old who took her own life at dawn yesterday, Wednesday 11 September, by throwing herself from the window of her home. The officers who intervened are now trying to reconstruct her last hours.

A shocking gesture, which broke not only the hearts of his family, but also those of the entire community. For this reason, as a sign of mourning, they decided to cancel all demonstrations which were due to be held in the next few days.

The drama unfolded at dawn Wednesday, September 11. Precisely in a house located in the province of Perugia. The young girl, little more than a child, was supposed to go to her first day of schoolbut it is in his home that something truly heartbreaking happened, which led to a serious loss.

From what he wrote The Messengerthe little girl would have climbed onto the parapet and would have thrown herself into the void. The investigations would have revealed that in that house between parents and daughter a fightwhich then led the mother and father to take the phone away from her. That punishment however was about to finish and would soon be using it again.

12-Year-Old Takes Her Own Life, Story of a Girl Her Age

The first to see the body were some neighbors, who immediately raised the alarm the alarm. However, despite their resuscitation maneuvers, the paramedics who intervened on the scene could do nothing but note the young woman’s heartbreaking condition. death. A peer of hers, always at The Messenger he said:

I looked out and saw the sheet on the body. I knew she was underneath, but I didn’t want to believe it. I can’t believe it. You can’t lose your life like this at your age.

At this time the agents are carrying out all the investigations of the case, to understand what happened. In the meantime, further investigations will be necessary and the testimony of the parents will also be important to understand what happened at home.