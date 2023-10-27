Drama in Corsico, 12-year-old falls from the eighth floor and dies in hospital: his mother fell ill

He couldn’t do it anymore 12 year old who fell from a window on the eighth floor on the evening of Wednesday 25 October. She lost her life shortly after arriving at the hospital due to the serious trauma she suffered. Her mother fell ill and so she too was hospitalized.

The officers who responded to the scene are currently carrying out all the operations investigations of the case, although for now no hypothesis has been ruled out as to what happened to her.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place in the evening of Wednesday 25 October. Precisely in a building located in via IV Novembre, in the municipality of Corsicoin the hinterland of Milan.

From what emerged the girl was at home with the mother. For them up until that moment it seemed to be a day like any other and nothing unusual had happened.

When suddenly, some residents of the apartment building heard a loud noise on the street. However, when they looked out, they found themselves faced with a heartbreaking scene. The 12 year old was on the ground, lifeless.

Around 10.30pm, they asked for intervention of the ambulance, who quickly responded to the scene. But the girl’s condition appeared desperate right away.

The death of the 12-year-old girl who fell from the eighth floor

Hence the desperate attempt to save her life and for this reason they rushed her to the hospital Niguarda, but it is precisely here that unfortunately his heart stopped beating. Too serious for her i trauma reported after the fall.

From what MilanoToday reports, the mother, perhaps excruciating with pain at seeing her daughter on the ground, had a illness. For this reason the doctors would have ordered hospitalization for her too.

The police also urgently intervened on site and are now carrying out all the operations investigations of the case. For the moment, no hypothesis is excluded accidental fall, extreme gesture. There will be further updates on this serious episode.