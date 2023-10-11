Drama in Centocelle, 12-year-old falls from the window of the house on the fifth floor and dies: investigations underway

A real drama is what shocked the Centocelle neighborhood yesterday evening, during aperitif time. A 12 year old he died after falling from the window of the house on the fifth floor, after his arrival at the hospital, there was nothing left that could be done.

There are so many people at this time shocked from this news on social media. To the point that they talk about some delays important by the rescuers alerted by those who witnessed the scene.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred shortly after 6pm on Tuesday 10 October. Precisely in Piazza dei Mirti, very crowded in the neighborhood at that time One hundred cellsin Rome.

From what emerged everyone was there doing it the aperitif. When suddenly, some saw the child fall out the window of his home on the fifth floor.

After hearing the thud with the asphalt, many turned around. They were shocked by the scene they found themselves in front of. Hence the despair call to the rescuers with the hope that they could do something to help him.

Some people said, however, that they had to wait 10 minutes before a response from an operator with the single emergency number. Also, that the ambulance took approx 30 minutes before arriving on site.

The death of the 12 year old after the fall

Once here, they quickly realized the severity of his conditions. So they rushed him to the Casilino hospital, but around 8pm they had no choice but to see his heartbreaking condition. death.

The Carabinieri arrived on site and are currently working to rebuild the fact. The most plausible hypothesis for now is that of a extreme gesturebut only new inspections of the teenager’s apartment and room will provide answers.

They also seized his telephone and all electronic devices. Only the next few hours will provide confirmation of what happened and above all to clarify whether or not the 12-year-old left a ticket to explain his action.