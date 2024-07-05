Home page World

From: Teresa Toth, Christoph Gschoßmann

A vacation in the Australian bush ends tragically: a child disappears and a crocodile is spotted nearby. Rescue workers are faced with a difficult task.

Darwin – Australia is notorious for its dangerous wildlife. A recent tragic event has made this clear again: a twelve-year-old child was probably attacked by a crocodile. The search for the child is in full swing – but the hope of finding him alive is fading.

Saltwater crocodiles are considered extremely aggressive and dangerous. (Symbolic image) © Brian Cassey/dpa

Missing child in Australia: “We are in the recovery phase”

Since Tuesday (July 2) there has been no trace of the child, according to police spokeswoman Erica Gibson. The case has caused a stir in numerous Australian media outlets. According to the authorities, there is little hope of finding the child alive.

Brent Potter, the Minister for Police, commented on the incident: “It is probably safe to say that we are in the recovery phase.” The accident occurred near the Aboriginal community of Nganmarriyanga, about 350 kilometres south-west of Darwin.

Emergency services are to find and remove the crocodile

Reports from the Australian ABC According to reports, the child was on holiday with his family in the remote Australian bush. Several family members were in the water at around 5:30 p.m. local time when the child suddenly disappeared. Shortly afterwards, a crocodile was spotted nearby. According to press reports, it is an Australian family.

The emergency services were tasked with finding the crocodile and removing it from the water so that the child could be rescued. Police Minister Potter explained: “These officers are trained as divers and will go into crocodile-infested waters if necessary.”

There are repeated attacks by crocodiles on people in the area

The search for the child is being carried out by local helpers from Nganmarriyanga and officers using boats. A helicopter is also being used. A large section of Mango Creek is being searched. Police spokeswoman Gibson stressed: “We will continue to search and we will not stop. Our thoughts are with the family and the community.” The area around the watercourse is deep and dark in parts and very impassable. “It is just a really sad, tragic event, everyone is shocked,” added Gibson.

Crocodile attacks on people are not an isolated incident in the region. According to government figures, there are more than 100,000 crocodiles living in the Northern Territory. On average, there are two fatal crocodile attacks per year in Australia. Just last June, a “problem crocodile” that had repeatedly approached animals and people was shot and eaten by members of an Aboriginal community in the Northern Territory. Last year, a Fisherman allegedly eaten by a crocodile.

Tourism authority warns of danger from crocodiles

Both saltwater and freshwater crocodiles are native to the region. Saltwater crocodiles, which can grow up to six meters long, are far more dangerous and extremely aggressive. Freshwater crocodiles, also known as “freshies”, which can grow up to three meters long, only attack people if they feel threatened. However, their attacks are usually not fatal.

The region’s tourism authority also warns of the danger posed by crocodiles. The Northern Territory tourism website states that crocodiles “like fish but will eat just about anything, including cows and buffalo, wild boar, turtles, Birds and crabs”.

“Don’t go for a walk in the area” – warning for holidaymakers in Australia

The agency advises: “During your stay, do not attempt to feed wild crocodiles, and do not swim in waterways, camp, fish or walk in areas where crocodile warning signs are posted. The best way to avoid injury is to avoid crocodiles in the wild altogether.”

In Australia, attacks by other animals also occur regularly: an eleven-year-old boy was bitten by a previously unidentified species of shark while snorkeling. (cgsc with dpa/tt)