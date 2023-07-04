Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A twelve-year-old boy, a proud father and a 2.40-metre-tall flounder: these three anglers joined forces to catch a sensation. © Screenshot/Facebook/angelreisen.de

A 12-year-old boy and his father spotted an incredible fish while on a fishing trip. They pulled a huge halibut out of the deep.

Oslo – A young angler caught a glimpse during a trip in Norway caught the biggest fish of his life. In the Saltstraumen he and his father pulled a total of 2.40 meters long halibut to the surface of the water – despite a broken fishing rod. Anglers from another boat happened to film the event, capturing the incredible catch forever. Only last had a Anglers suddenly found a gigantic river monster on the line during a relaxed kayak trip.

12-year-old catches giant fish in Norway with father: tape measure showed 2.40 meters

On the video sent by angelreisen.de Hamburg published on Facebook, 12-year-old Bjørn Henrik can be seen on a boat in Saltstraumen with his father and their fishing guide. The Saltstraumen is said to be the largest tidal current in the world and, according to angler magazines, offers such blinker.de the ideal conditions for fish to grow very large. But it is an absolute rarity to see such a gigantic fish as the halibut.

Bjørn Henrik and his father were lucky that day: the video shows Björn’s father trying with all his might to bring the fish to the surface. The conditions are difficult because the fishing rod had previously broken due to the huge halibut. In the end, the father manages to get the fish out of the depths. The 12-year-old stands by in amazement and jubilantly stretches an arm in the air after the size of the animal becomes clear. He must have been just as overwhelmed as the researchers who discovered an unknown fish at a depth of 8300 meters.

2.40 meter long halibut caught: 12-year-old releases fish again

The fishing team did not bring the halibut on board, but took its measurements in the water. “2.40 meters” the guide calls out to the film ends from the opposite boat. Father and son hug in the video. Then they release the fish again. How angelreisen.de Hamburg clarified in the comments, halibut over 2 meters are protected in Norway and must be reset. It is not known whether the anglers wanted to release the animal again, regardless of its size.

The halibut can according to the WWF Germany found in the Pacific and Atlantic. “The Atlantic halibut is the largest of all flatfish with a length of up to 4 meters and a weight of 300 kilograms,” according to the animal protection organization. It is also on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. (nz)