Very young perpetrators – some as young as 12 – who wear balaclavas and vandalize a school and attack police officers. Youth agent Robin Bleijenberg is concerned about the young people who went wild last New Year in Poortugaal, a village close to Rotterdam. “Do those parents know that police officers are allowed to shoot at people if they are pelted with Cobras?”

